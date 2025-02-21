MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2025

Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFAGet Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.70.

MFA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on MFA Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on MFA Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on MFA Financial in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MFA Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFA Financial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the fourth quarter worth $18,325,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 35.4% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,583,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,297,000 after buying an additional 1,197,220 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 531.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 794,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,095,000 after buying an additional 668,618 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the fourth quarter worth $3,564,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 902.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 374,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,764,000 after buying an additional 337,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MFA opened at $10.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 2.11. MFA Financial has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $13.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average of $11.38.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFAGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $50.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.06 million. MFA Financial had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 9.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MFA Financial will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MFA Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 88.05%.

MFA Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA)

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.