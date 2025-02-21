MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. MFA Financial had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $50.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.06 million.

MFA Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MFA stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.35. 450,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,141. MFA Financial has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $13.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.38.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

MFA Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.53%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 172.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MFA shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on MFA Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on MFA Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MFA Financial

About MFA Financial

(Get Free Report)

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.