MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. MFA Financial had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $50.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.06 million.
MFA Financial Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of MFA stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.35. 450,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,141. MFA Financial has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $13.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.38.
MFA Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.53%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 172.84%.
About MFA Financial
MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.
