MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.29.

MGPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on MGP Ingredients from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients from $58.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI opened at $32.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.62. MGP Ingredients has a 52-week low of $31.81 and a 52-week high of $92.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 6.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 192.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 45.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

