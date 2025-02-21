MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Shares Up 8.4% – Here’s What Happened

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report) shot up 8.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.10 and last traded at $9.23. 754,526 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,213,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Up 8.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.23 and a beta of -2.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day moving average is $13.63.

About MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

