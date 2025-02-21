MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU) Trading Down 9.1% – Here’s What Happened

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU – Get Free Report) fell 9.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $66.47 and last traded at $60.76. 297 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.85.

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.63. The stock has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 4.09.

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (FLYU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MerQube MicroSectors U.S. Travel index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of a liquidity-weighted index of US-listed travel-related companies. FLYU was launched on Jun 24, 2022 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.