MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU) Trading Down 9.1% – Here’s What Happened

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU – Get Free Report) fell 9.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $66.47 and last traded at $60.76. 297 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.85.
MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.63. The stock has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 4.09.
MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (FLYU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MerQube MicroSectors U.S. Travel index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of a liquidity-weighted index of US-listed travel-related companies. FLYU was launched on Jun 24, 2022 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.