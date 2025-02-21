Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Insider Joseph Duane Matheny Sells 6,410 Shares

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $51,344.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,206 shares in the company, valued at $650,460.06. The trade was a 7.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Joseph Duane Matheny also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 28th, Joseph Duane Matheny sold 74,304 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $598,147.20.

Mister Car Wash stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.63. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.27.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $381,000. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,991 shares during the period.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

