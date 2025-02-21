Mizuho Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL)

Mizuho restated their neutral rating on shares of Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $64.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $55.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $57.23 on Thursday. Travel + Leisure has a 52 week low of $39.91 and a 52 week high of $58.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.05 and its 200 day moving average is $49.38. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 45.75%. The company had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Travel + Leisure

In other news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $531,664.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,289,585.12. This represents a 7.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Travel + Leisure

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 225,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,383,000 after purchasing an additional 100,440 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 40,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 12,585 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 261,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,054,000 after purchasing an additional 58,008 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter worth about $1,288,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 4,532.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

