Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $291.46, but opened at $282.57. Molina Healthcare shares last traded at $287.29, with a volume of 105,154 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $405.00 to $331.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.17.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.85.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 2.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $544,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,947,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

