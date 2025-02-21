Monadelphous Group Limited (ASX:MND) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

Monadelphous Group Limited (ASX:MND – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Monadelphous Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.07.

In other news, insider Robert Velletri acquired 14,534 shares of Monadelphous Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$13.34 ($8.55) per share, for a total transaction of A$193,883.56 ($124,284.33). Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Monadelphous Group Limited, an engineering group, provides construction, maintenance, and industrial services to resources, energy, and infrastructure industries in Australia, Chile, Mongolia, Papua New Guinea, and internationally. It operates through Engineering Construction, and Maintenance and Industrial Services divisions.

