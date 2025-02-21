monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in monday.com were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in monday.com by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in monday.com by 2.6% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in monday.com by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its holdings in monday.com by 18.2% during the third quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in monday.com during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $308.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.68. monday.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $174.75 and a 52-week high of $342.64. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 513.35, a P/E/G ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.28). monday.com had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 3.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MNDY shares. Barclays upped their price objective on monday.com from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on monday.com from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on monday.com from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup upgraded monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on monday.com from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.32.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

