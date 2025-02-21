Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Rating Lowered to Hold at Argus

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, DZ Bank cut Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.74.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ stock opened at $62.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $80.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $76.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Mondelez International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.