Morgan Stanley Raises Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $250.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $248.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.19.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $243.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $120.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.11, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.97. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $182.57 and a 12-month high of $247.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 17.35%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.85%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.83, for a total value of $2,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,744,590.89. The trade was a 31.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,708,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,399,000 after purchasing an additional 39,186 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Analog Devices by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,472,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,012,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Analog Devices by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 22,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after buying an additional 7,386 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $460,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at about $867,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

