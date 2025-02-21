Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$5.50 at TD Securities

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Stock Performance

MRT.UN stock opened at C$5.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.58, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 1-year low of C$5.25 and a 1-year high of C$5.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$353.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Activity at Morguard Real Estate Inv.

In other news, insider Morguard Corporation purchased 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$96,250.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 185,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,660 over the last ninety days. 91.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Company Profile

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

