Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8,973.10 ($113.70) and traded as high as GBX 9,000 ($114.04). Mountview Estates shares last traded at GBX 8,950 ($113.41), with a volume of 605 shares.

Mountview Estates Stock Down 2.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £341.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8,973.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9,048.37. The company has a current ratio of 121.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.64.

Get Mountview Estates alerts:

Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 347.90 ($4.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Mountview Estates had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 21.89%.

Mountview Estates Cuts Dividend

About Mountview Estates

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a GBX 250 ($3.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Mountview Estates’s payout ratio is presently 120.56%.

(Get Free Report)

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties; and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated, assured, assured shorthold, and life tenancy residential units, as well as freehold and leasehold ground rent units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mountview Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountview Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.