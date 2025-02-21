MultiSensor AI (NASDAQ:MSAI) Research Coverage Started at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital began coverage on shares of MultiSensor AI (NASDAQ:MSAI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

MultiSensor AI Price Performance

Shares of MSAI opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. MultiSensor AI has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $5.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MultiSensor AI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MultiSensor AI by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 50,497 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MultiSensor AI during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. 272 Capital LP acquired a new position in MultiSensor AI during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in MultiSensor AI in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MultiSensor AI

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes multi-sensor systems for thermographic and other use in various industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers sensor devices ranging from small to large handheld designs with built-in displays and controls, fixed-mounted pan-tilt-zoom single- and multi-sensor camera standalone systems, and mobile multi-sensor payload and gimbal systems for unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned ground vehicles.

