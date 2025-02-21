Natasha Anne Cherednichenko Buys 4,800 Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Stock

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Natasha Anne Cherednichenko purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,445.12.

Superior Plus Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPB stock opened at C$5.99 on Friday. Superior Plus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPB shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Superior Plus from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Superior Plus from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Superior Plus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.95.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline.

