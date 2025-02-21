National Bank Financial Predicts TSE:DIR FY2025 Earnings

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dream Industrial REIT in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.10. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dream Industrial REIT’s FY2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Dream Industrial REIT Stock Performance

Dream Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$8.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.49.

Dream Industrial REIT Company Profile

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

