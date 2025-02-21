National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Down 0.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Storage Affiliates Trust

NYSE:NSA opened at $37.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $34.50 and a twelve month high of $49.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSA. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $51,081,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,737,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,679,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,208,000 after buying an additional 506,398 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 27.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,664,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,214,000 after buying an additional 358,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,354,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.