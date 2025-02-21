Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%.

Navient has a dividend payout ratio of 45.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Navient to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.4%.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Navient stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.02. 650,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a current ratio of 9.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average is $14.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.43. Navient has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $17.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Navient had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 2.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Navient will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NAVI shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Navient

About Navient

(Get Free Report)

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.