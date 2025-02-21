Needham & Company LLC Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.91% from the stock’s previous close.

RIVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $6.10 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Rivian Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Shares of RIVN opened at $13.61 on Friday. Rivian Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.04.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.06. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 121.38% and a negative return on equity of 72.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 6,856 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total transaction of $97,766.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,778,183.76. The trade was a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $937,507.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,361 shares in the company, valued at $9,712,811.25. This represents a 8.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 366,788 shares of company stock worth $5,024,431 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 15,616 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,604 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 9.1% in the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 63.2% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 22,226 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Further Reading

