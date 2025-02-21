Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Hold Rating for Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports.

Perion Network Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI opened at $8.54 on Thursday. Perion Network has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $23.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.55. The company has a market cap of $382.85 million, a PE ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.48.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). Perion Network had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $129.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.44 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Perion Network will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Perion Network

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Perion Network in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Perion Network in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

