Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,059 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in Netflix by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth $37,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 35,868 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.08, for a total value of $31,853,653.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,241.12. The trade was a 99.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,364 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.38, for a total transaction of $5,596,374.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,327.48. This trade represents a 96.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,220 shares of company stock worth $289,856,164 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Netflix from $725.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $850.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.70.

Netflix stock opened at $1,024.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $438.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $938.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $815.63. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $542.01 and a 52-week high of $1,064.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

