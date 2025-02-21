Netwealth Group Limited (ASX:NWL) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.18

Netwealth Group Limited (ASX:NWL – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This is an increase from Netwealth Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.14.
Netwealth Group Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 92.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 5.12.
Netwealth Group Company Profile
