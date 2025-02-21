New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 378,128 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,976 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Popular were worth $35,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Popular by 235.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 332,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,299,000 after buying an additional 233,119 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Popular during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,115,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Popular by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 548,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,954,000 after buying an additional 84,839 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Popular during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,385,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Popular by 304.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 99,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after buying an additional 75,164 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Popular alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total value of $984,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,666.90. This trade represents a 19.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $1,040,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,418,721.32. This represents a 23.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Popular Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $103.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.73. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.60 and a 12-month high of $106.81.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.47. Popular had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BPOP shares. UBS Group started coverage on Popular in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Popular from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Popular from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Popular from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Popular from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Popular

Popular Profile

(Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.