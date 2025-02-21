New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Saia were worth $33,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the third quarter valued at about $1,408,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,324,000. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Saia by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Saia by 89.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Saia by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 59,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period.

Saia Trading Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $453.90 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $358.90 and a 52 week high of $628.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $482.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $465.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.03). Saia had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.74, for a total value of $394,498.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,260,482.46. This trade represents a 8.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total transaction of $3,671,619.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,645 shares in the company, valued at $8,599,114.30. The trade was a 29.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,493 shares of company stock worth $4,646,181. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Saia from $566.00 to $558.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Saia from $561.00 to $544.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $443.00 to $529.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $535.41.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Recommended Stories

