New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $39 Million Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $39,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DELL. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 92.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,767,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,513,401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131,507 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 71.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,317,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,456 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 19,376.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,427,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,779,000 after buying an additional 2,415,234 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its position in Dell Technologies by 803.6% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,901,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,084,000 after buying an additional 1,690,709 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 5,047.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,021,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,170,000 after buying an additional 1,002,117 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,600. This represents a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.82, for a total value of $1,006,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,739,678.58. The trade was a 3.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 937,407 shares of company stock worth $114,418,186 in the last 90 days. 46.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. OTR Global raised Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.65.

DELL opened at $120.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.11 and a 200-day moving average of $117.40. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.49 and a 52-week high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $24.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.67 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 191.91% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.45%.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

