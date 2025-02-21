New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 472,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $36,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Creative Planning boosted its position in Nasdaq by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nasdaq from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Nasdaq from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.88.

Nasdaq Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NDAQ opened at $82.54 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.11 and a 52-week high of $84.15. The company has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 15.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $285,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,778.56. This represents a 5.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

