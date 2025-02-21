Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 531,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,379,000 after purchasing an additional 65,075 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 34,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 18,722 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,491,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,545 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,379,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,580,000 after purchasing an additional 865,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth $1,263,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $48.10 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $58.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.47. The firm has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.29. Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Harry M. Iv Conger bought 9,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.15 per share, for a total transaction of $400,340.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,090.70. This represents a 189.96 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,840. The trade was a 3.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,154 shares of company stock worth $1,166,843 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.20 price target for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bernstein Bank boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.37.

Get Our Latest Report on NEM

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.