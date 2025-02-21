Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 90.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 581.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $466.39 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $391.84 and a twelve month high of $499.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $469.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $459.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.77.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $568.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $503.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $521.00 to $518.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $373.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $453.23.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

