Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for 1.1% of Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 56.5% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth $29,000. Raelipskie Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

CB opened at $267.69 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $238.85 and a 1-year high of $302.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $107.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $270.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.73.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

