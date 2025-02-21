Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 10,493 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 97.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,493 shares during the quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% during the fourth quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

NextEra Energy stock opened at $70.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.56 and its 200 day moving average is $76.59. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $162,258.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,504.43. The trade was a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NEE

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.