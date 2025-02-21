Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 2,747 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 120.1% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 56,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 30,741 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,453,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,247,570,000 after purchasing an additional 162,985 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 130.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 82,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $443,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $124.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.40. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $96.62 and a 52 week high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa America raised shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.90.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

