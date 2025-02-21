NIO Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NIO)

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 258,933 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 57% compared to the typical daily volume of 164,421 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on NIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.70 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC lowered shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.80 to $3.90 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of NIO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Macquarie lowered NIO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.60 to $4.80 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

Institutional Trading of NIO

NIO Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NIO by 11.5% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 24,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of NIO by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 22,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of NIO by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NIO by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NIO stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $4.45. The stock had a trading volume of 100,669,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,601,984. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.75. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.68. NIO has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $7.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also

