NIO Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NIO)

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 258,933 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 57% compared to the typical daily volume of 164,421 call options.
A number of research firms recently commented on NIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.70 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC lowered shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.80 to $3.90 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of NIO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Macquarie lowered NIO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.60 to $4.80 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.
Shares of NIO stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $4.45. The stock had a trading volume of 100,669,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,601,984. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.75. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.68. NIO has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $7.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
