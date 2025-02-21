Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.300-2.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $650.0 million-$690.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $686.7 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NDSN. Baird R W lowered shares of Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $237.00 price objective (down previously from $294.00) on shares of Nordson in a report on Friday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Loop Capital raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Nordson from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.25.

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of NDSN traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $215.91. 57,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,762. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.07 and a 200 day moving average of $238.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Nordson has a one year low of $196.83 and a one year high of $279.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.02). Nordson had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $615.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nordson will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.75, for a total value of $82,657.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,159.50. The trade was a 4.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,703 shares of company stock valued at $374,069 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

