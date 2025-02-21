Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Nordson had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $615.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.40 million. Nordson updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 2.300-2.500 EPS.

Nordson Trading Down 0.4 %

Nordson stock opened at $217.55 on Friday. Nordson has a one year low of $196.83 and a one year high of $279.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 39.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on NDSN shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Loop Capital raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Nordson from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $237.00 price objective (down previously from $294.00) on shares of Nordson in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.25.

Insider Transactions at Nordson

In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.79, for a total value of $268,620.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,286.13. This trade represents a 15.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,703 shares of company stock worth $374,069. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

