Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Nordson had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $615.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.40 million. Nordson updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 2.300-2.500 EPS.
Nordson Trading Down 0.4 %
Nordson stock opened at $217.55 on Friday. Nordson has a one year low of $196.83 and a one year high of $279.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.51.
Nordson Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 39.69%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Transactions at Nordson
In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.79, for a total value of $268,620.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,286.13. This trade represents a 15.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,703 shares of company stock worth $374,069. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Nordson
Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.
