North of South Capital LLP Has $51.16 Million Stock Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

North of South Capital LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,797,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 214,047 shares during the quarter. Vipshop makes up about 6.2% of North of South Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. North of South Capital LLP’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $51,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vipshop in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Polymer Capital Management HK LTD bought a new position in Vipshop in the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop Stock Down 0.6 %

VIPS opened at $14.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.97. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $20.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VIPS shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Vipshop in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vipshop in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VIPS

Vipshop Profile

(Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.