North West (TSE:NWC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cibc World Mkts

Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of North West (TSE:NWC – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of North West from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. CIBC set a C$59.00 price target on shares of North West and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, North West presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.20.

Get North West alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NWC

North West Trading Up 2.1 %

Insider Transactions at North West

Shares of NWC opened at C$47.14 on Wednesday. North West has a twelve month low of C$37.15 and a twelve month high of C$55.93. The company has a market cap of C$2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$47.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$49.15.

In other North West news, Senior Officer Jim Caldwell sold 1,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.89, for a total transaction of C$55,050.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 916 shares in the company, valued at C$44,783.24. This represents a 55.14 % decrease in their position. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

North West Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.