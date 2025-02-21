Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.545 per share on Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

Nutrien has increased its dividend by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years. Nutrien has a dividend payout ratio of 57.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NTR stock opened at $53.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.81. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $43.69 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.20.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 6.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nutrien from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.22.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

