NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Raised to $258.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $245.00 to $258.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $231.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $245.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $198.21 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.98. The company has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 915.4% in the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 169.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

