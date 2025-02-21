O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Has $420,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,868,000 after buying an additional 10,232,214 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,813,061,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,660,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101,389 shares during the period. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,568,883,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,803 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $613.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $529.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $601.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $584.94. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $495.94 and a 1 year high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.