O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Purchases 18,900 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 122.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the period. iShares Bitcoin Trust comprises approximately 0.5% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBIT. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $55.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.91. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $61.75.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

