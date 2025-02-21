O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 69,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,703,000. Credo Technology Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 917.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 695.1% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Credo Technology Group

In other Credo Technology Group news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 100,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $6,803,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,212,000. This trade represents a 20.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pantas Sutardja sold 1,875 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total value of $125,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,902,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,224,837.92. This trade represents a 0.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,305,679 shares of company stock valued at $89,862,242 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRDO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $43.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $38.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of Credo Technology Group stock opened at $71.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.44 and a 200 day moving average of $50.21. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $86.69.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.