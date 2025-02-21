O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 88.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,434 shares during the period. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTAI Aviation Trading Up 14.4 %

Shares of FTAI Aviation stock opened at $143.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.87. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.96 and a beta of 2.05. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12 month low of $52.14 and a 12 month high of $181.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTAI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $167.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Compass Point lifted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $150.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on FTAI Aviation from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.75.

FTAI Aviation Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

See Also

