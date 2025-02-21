Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $713.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.60 million.

Oceaneering International Stock Performance

Shares of OII traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.36. 78,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,387. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Oceaneering International has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $30.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OII shares. Barclays raised shares of Oceaneering International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup downgraded Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Pickering Energy Partners downgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Oceaneering International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

