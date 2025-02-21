OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.21-$2.33 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.28. OGE Energy also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.210-2.330 EPS.

OGE Energy Price Performance

Shares of OGE Energy stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,027. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. OGE Energy has a one year low of $32.37 and a one year high of $44.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.78.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.4213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on OGE. Barclays dropped their price objective on OGE Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Further Reading

