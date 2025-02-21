Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th.
Old National Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ ONBPO opened at $25.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.18. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $26.33.
