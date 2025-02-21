One Day In July LLC Has $9.19 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

One Day In July LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,441 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up 1.0% of One Day In July LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $9,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,974,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,657.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJS stock opened at $108.25 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $93.89 and a 52-week high of $119.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.62 and a 200-day moving average of $108.73.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.