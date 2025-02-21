One Day In July LLC Sells 620 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

One Day In July LLC lessened its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 44,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter worth $320,000. Sunpointe LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Corps Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter worth $1,327,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in RTX by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 89,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. The trade was a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of RTX from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.07.

RTX Price Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $125.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $166.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $88.90 and a 12 month high of $132.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.83.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.99%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

