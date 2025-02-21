Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS) CFO William A. Koefoed Sells 10,000 Shares

Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) CFO William A. Koefoed sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $250,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

William A. Koefoed also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Onestream alerts:

On Wednesday, January 15th, William A. Koefoed sold 10,000 shares of Onestream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $265,700.00.

On Friday, December 13th, William A. Koefoed sold 13,765 shares of Onestream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $412,950.00.

Onestream Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ OS opened at $24.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.76. Onestream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $35.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Onestream ( NASDAQ:OS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts predict that Onestream, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Onestream from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Onestream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Onestream in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Onestream from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Onestream in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onestream has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.11.

View Our Latest Report on Onestream

Institutional Trading of Onestream

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Onestream in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Onestream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onestream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onestream during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Onestream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000.

Onestream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. Its platform focuses on forming a comprehensive, dynamic, and predictive view of the entire enterprise, providing corporate leaders with the control, visibility, and agility required to proactively adjust business strategy and day-to-day execution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Onestream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onestream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.