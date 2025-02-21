Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS) CFO William A. Koefoed Sells 10,000 Shares

Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) CFO William A. Koefoed sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $250,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
William A. Koefoed also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 15th, William A. Koefoed sold 10,000 shares of Onestream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $265,700.00.
- On Friday, December 13th, William A. Koefoed sold 13,765 shares of Onestream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $412,950.00.
Onestream Trading Down 3.6 %
NASDAQ OS opened at $24.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.76. Onestream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $35.39.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have weighed in on OS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Onestream from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Onestream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Onestream in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Onestream from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Onestream in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onestream has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.11.
Institutional Trading of Onestream
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Onestream in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Onestream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onestream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onestream during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Onestream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000.
Onestream Company Profile
OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. Its platform focuses on forming a comprehensive, dynamic, and predictive view of the entire enterprise, providing corporate leaders with the control, visibility, and agility required to proactively adjust business strategy and day-to-day execution.
