O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) CEO Sells $1,082,900.00 in Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 833 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $1,082,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000. This trade represents a 52.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ ORLY traded down $9.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,303.41. 275,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,450. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,253.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,200.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $947.49 and a 52 week high of $1,350.27.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 166.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 44.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,325.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,390.81.

Institutional Trading of O’Reilly Automotive

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,163,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,122,607,000 after buying an additional 17,325 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 73.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,725,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,986,874,000 after purchasing an additional 728,040 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,700,513,000 after purchasing an additional 24,135 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,443,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,711,750,000 after purchasing an additional 11,039 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 99,957.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 854,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $984,027,000 after purchasing an additional 853,633 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

